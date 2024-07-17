Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

ITW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.15. 387,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,556. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

