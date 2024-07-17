Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,277 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 58,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS MOAT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 805,392 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

