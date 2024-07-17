Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 192,369 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

