Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.50. 2,461,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,302. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $223.84.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

