Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $270.02. 388,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

