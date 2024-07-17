Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

