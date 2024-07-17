Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,997,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.