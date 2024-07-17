Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,026,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,290 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 1,786,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.