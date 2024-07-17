Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,562,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,335. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.10. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

