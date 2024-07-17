Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:APO traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.64. 1,095,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,418. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

