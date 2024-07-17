Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.02. 217,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

