Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 299,407 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,407 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 70,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,821. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

