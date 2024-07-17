Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,581 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 58,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 41,815,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,952,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.