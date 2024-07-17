Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,515 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 8,439,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

