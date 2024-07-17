Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,428,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 11,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

