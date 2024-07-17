Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,392 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,802. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

