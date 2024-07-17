Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

