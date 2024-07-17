Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,317,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.45.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

