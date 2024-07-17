AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Financial Comparison

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.14 million 5.27 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -5.82 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63% Regenicin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.55%.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

