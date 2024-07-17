Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,077.0 days.

Avolta Price Performance

Shares of DFRYF traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

