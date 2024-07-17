Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,077.0 days.
Avolta Price Performance
Shares of DFRYF traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.
Avolta Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.