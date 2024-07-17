Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 192,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 1,918,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.