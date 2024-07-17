Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $180.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $147.37 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

