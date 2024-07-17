Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Position Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Azul by 10.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Azul stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

