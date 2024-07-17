AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) PT Raised to $99.00

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $88.15.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $9,715,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

