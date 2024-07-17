B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 15,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

