B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.