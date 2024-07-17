BABB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,012.84 (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One BABB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $6.49 million and $30,012.84 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,280,946,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

