Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $125.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. 2,522,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. Baidu has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Baidu by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,152,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

