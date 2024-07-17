Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $99.07, but opened at $95.13. Baidu shares last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 1,364,450 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.49.



Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

