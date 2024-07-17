Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $99.07, but opened at $95.13. Baidu shares last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 1,364,450 shares.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.49.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.