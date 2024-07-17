Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 394.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 4,747,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

