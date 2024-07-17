Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.39

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.39 and last traded at $168.24, with a volume of 148871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Balchem

Balchem Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.