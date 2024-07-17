Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

