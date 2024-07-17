Bank of America Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

