Bank of America Lowers ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $8.50

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.86. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,830,831.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ProFrac by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

