Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,983,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,321,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

