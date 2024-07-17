Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $345.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

