Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $345.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why This Healthcare Stock is a Strong Buy Despite Headwinds
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Retail Stock Is on Track to Hit a Multiyear High
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Riding the Latest Bitcoin Wave: 4 Crypto Stocks Surging Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.