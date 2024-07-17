Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.68

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 58752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Banner alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 100.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.