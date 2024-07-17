Barclays Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target to $46.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CQP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE CQP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,502. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

