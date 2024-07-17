Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.45

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 1327515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

