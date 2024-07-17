Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.45. 3,834,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,601,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

