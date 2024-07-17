Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 3,601,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.