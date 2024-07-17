BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of BellRing Brands worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,900,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 911,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,115. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

