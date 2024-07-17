Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:MEGP opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £688.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,406.15 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.67 ($2.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.93.
In other news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($54,973.41). Corporate insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
