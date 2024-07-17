bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIAFW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

