BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.25

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 34750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,845 shares of company stock valued at $354,034. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.