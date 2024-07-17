Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 19,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 4.0 %

BTBT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,875,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,183. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

