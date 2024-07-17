BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $172,347.54

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $172,347.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,324,601 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

