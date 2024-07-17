BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 211.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

