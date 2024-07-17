BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE:BLK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $842.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $848.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.14.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
