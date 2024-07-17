Blast (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $122.17 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Blast token can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blast has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $301.61 million and approximately $122.17 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,916,941,199 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,900,314,915.208015 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0174199 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $135,025,537.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

